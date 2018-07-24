Stay cool with Southsea Green

Sue Stokes with some timely tips.

Gosh ‘scorchio’ and still no sign of rain, so now we are rising earlier, working earlier and later, and napping (if we can) in the afternoon. Here are three cool tips for summertime.

1) Take a breather. Don’t waste it. Relax and fill your lungs while you chill and breathe away your worries and cares. Bit hot for huffing, so save your breath for some magic mindfulness.

2) Plant a meadow. Bees love wildflowers and wildflowers love any old soil, so no need to splash out. But if your soil is rich, try poppies, cornflowers, and marigolds. Gardens are full of herbs and shrubs that pollinators love, ask any bee. Our hedgerows feed pollinators too – meadow cranesbill, selfheal, ox-eye daisy, bugle, yarrow, cuckoo flowers, goat's beard, agrimony, meadow buttercup and more on buzzaboutbees.net/

3) Try our Skillshops. See our website for our free taster sessions in gardening and crafts. Or if you know someone who might like a little company or to learn something southseagreen.uk/skillshops-2018.html