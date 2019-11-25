Still enjoying garden despite mobility problems | Southsea Green

I’ve not been able to do much in the garden this year because of mobility problems.

I found help from two lovely men from a gardening company who have made lots of changes I’ve wanted for a long time. Trees and large shrubs have been moved, and with winter coming on, I can safely say the garden is ready to go to sleep until spring.

My camellias have been cared for with compost and coffee grounds. My tree peonies, left to grow tall last year but then had no buds, have been pruned and I’m hoping for improvement.

My bridal wreath shrub is now in flower for the second time this year. And, my purple penstemon, which flowered in May has now been divided and planted around the garden. So here’s hoping they will be happy there, and flower next spring.