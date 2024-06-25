Stupendous Grade II listed manor house comes with phenomenal gardens and fully functioning bar

By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Jun 2024, 15:04 BST
An eye-catching grade II listed manor house has hit the market – and comes with a fully functioning bar.

This property, which is located Edward Gardens, Bedhampton, Havant, comes with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and six reception rooms as well as impressive gardens and a cosy bar. This property has a lot to offer a buyer and is in a prime location where there is easy access to public transport links, schools and shops.

The listing says: “The Grade II listed building stands proudly on grounds approaching one acre and provides flexible 7258 sq ft of living space including an impressive drawing room with dual aspect and four further ground floor reception rooms, one with a half-timbered wall. There are currently five principal bedrooms, three with ensuite facilities, plus a large dressing room, reading room and family bathroom.”

This property is on the market for £3,000,000 and it is being sold with Fine and Country Drayton. Visit the website for more information.

