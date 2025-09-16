Muddy Stilettos: The 10 best place to live in Hampshire and Isle of Wight including Wickham, Emsworth and Petersfield

Relocating can be daunting and overwhelming - but we’ve created a gallery of the best places to live in Hampshire to helpe ase the stress.

Every year, Muddy Stilettos asks its readers to vote on the best towns, villages and city’s to live in across the country - and the results for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are in.

Taking top spot is Cowes, which has been described as a ‘picturesque maritime town’ with ‘much more than its historical regatta to recommend it.’

Muddy Stilettos said: “Cowes has speedy links to the mainland, plenty of pretty Victorian properties and enough bars and restaurants for foodies to sink their teeth into.”

Winchester and Lymington sit in second place, with Emsworth coming fourth.

Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos said: “When people move home, they’re searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them. Our exclusive Reader Vote gives them a fresh perspective that can make their search easier.

“It’s hard to be confident on whether a location is the right place for you, but we’ve built our reputation on having first-hand knowledge on the in-the-know places to live and places to go.

“This Reader Vote gives a truly independent view on the towns and villages with the most popular postcodes, schools, restaurants and amenities.”

For more information about the Muddy Stilettos 10 best places to live in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, click here.

Best Places to Live in Hampshire in 2025, according to Muddy Stilettos.

Best Places to Live in Hampshire in 2025

Best Places to Live in Hampshire in 2025, according to Muddy Stilettos. Photo: The News

Ranking the best place to live in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, according to Muddy Stilettos, Cowes has been described as a 'picturesque maritime town' that is 'much more than a holiday destination.'

1. Muddy Stilettos: Cowes

Ranking the best place to live in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, according to Muddy Stilettos, Cowes has been described as a 'picturesque maritime town' that is 'much more than a holiday destination.'

The historic town of Winchester is known for its stylish yet peaceful nature. Standing strong in second place, Muddy Stilettos has said this area is 'home to excellent schools and foodie hotspots, Winchester is stylish and sought-after in equal measure.'

2. Muddy Stilettos: Winchester

The historic town of Winchester is known for its stylish yet peaceful nature. Standing strong in second place, Muddy Stilettos has said this area is 'home to excellent schools and foodie hotspots, Winchester is stylish and sought-after in equal measure.'

Muddy Stilettos has described Lymington as a place with the perfect combination of country living by the sea. Lymington was placed third following the vote, dropping from it's number one spot last year. Muddy Stilettos said: "Lymington is the perfect combo of coast and New Forest, with a focus on sailing, shopping and sipping drinks in the various top-notch restaurants and cafes."

3. Muddy Stilettos: Lymington

Muddy Stilettos has described Lymington as a place with the perfect combination of country living by the sea. Lymington was placed third following the vote, dropping from it's number one spot last year. Muddy Stilettos said: "Lymington is the perfect combo of coast and New Forest, with a focus on sailing, shopping and sipping drinks in the various top-notch restaurants and cafes."

Muddy Stilettos said that Emsworth offers a 'slice of traditional coastal living'. It said: "A charming harbour town with sailing links, coastal walks galore and strong community feel." Picture: Contributed

4. Muddy Stilettos: Emsworth

Muddy Stilettos said that Emsworth offers a 'slice of traditional coastal living'. It said: "A charming harbour town with sailing links, coastal walks galore and strong community feel."

