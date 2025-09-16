Every year, Muddy Stilettos asks its readers to vote on the best towns, villages and city’s to live in across the country - and the results for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are in.

Taking top spot is Cowes, which has been described as a ‘picturesque maritime town’ with ‘much more than its historical regatta to recommend it.’

Winchester and Lymington sit in second place, with Emsworth coming fourth.

Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos said: “When people move home, they’re searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them. Our exclusive Reader Vote gives them a fresh perspective that can make their search easier.

“This Reader Vote gives a truly independent view on the towns and villages with the most popular postcodes, schools, restaurants and amenities.”

