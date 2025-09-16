Every year, Muddy Stilettos asks its readers to vote on the best towns, villages and city’s to live in across the country - and the results for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are in.
Taking top spot is Cowes, which has been described as a ‘picturesque maritime town’ with ‘much more than its historical regatta to recommend it.’
Muddy Stilettos said: “Cowes has speedy links to the mainland, plenty of pretty Victorian properties and enough bars and restaurants for foodies to sink their teeth into.”
Winchester and Lymington sit in second place, with Emsworth coming fourth.
Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos said: “When people move home, they’re searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them. Our exclusive Reader Vote gives them a fresh perspective that can make their search easier.
“It’s hard to be confident on whether a location is the right place for you, but we’ve built our reputation on having first-hand knowledge on the in-the-know places to live and places to go.
“This Reader Vote gives a truly independent view on the towns and villages with the most popular postcodes, schools, restaurants and amenities.”
