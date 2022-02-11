The best florists in the Portsmouth area have been revealed.

Valentine's Day 2022: The 7 best florists in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews

FLOWERS are the perfect way to show appreciation for your significant other this Valentine's Day.

By Charlotte Hawes
Friday, 11th February 2022, 12:05 pm

Whether you are after a dozen red roses or a bouquet of your partner's favourite flowers, there are many florists in the area to choose from this Valentine's Day.

If you are struggling to decide which florist to purchase your flowers from this year, we have put together a list of some of the best florists in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews.

Make sure to check out the whole gallery to see if you can spot your favourite florist.

1. Pam's Artistic Florist, Fratton

Pam's Artistic Florist, on New Road, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 98 reviews on Google.

2. Lee Florist, Lee-on-the-Solent

Lee Florist, on Lee-on-the-Solent High Street, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 46 reviews on Google.

3. The Flower Studio, Porchester

The Flower Studio, on West Street, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 141 reviews on Google.

4. The Flower Shop by Alison, Copnor

The Flower Shop by Alison, on Copnor Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 29 reviews on Google.

