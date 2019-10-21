There's only so much we can do to control our environment | Southsea Green

Rain has occasionally stopped play at Southsea Green recently. The water butts are full!

Unpredictable weather, synonymous with this golden season, reminds us there is only so much we can and should do to control our environment. To be reminded there are things we can’t change is humbling. We must learn to work with what we have.

There are times when the weather, the plants or people let us down. The garden can’t evolve without the hands that nurture it but equally, if left untamed, it would still be a lovely space, a refuge for wildlife.

Compassion, care and support are essential to plants and people. So ask how someone is and listen to their reply. There are things aside from the weather we can influence in a positive way. Why not join us this Thursday, 10am-12pm.