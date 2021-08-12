The best streets in Portsmouth according to our readers.

These are the 8 best streets in Portsmouth - according to our readers

Do you have a favourite street in Portsmouth?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 12:04 pm

We turned to our readers to try and find out what the best roads across Portsea Island are.

Here are the suggestions from our Facebook page and the reason people suggested them.

1. Essex Road

Essex Road in Southsea was picked by Nick Weeks, he wrote: ‘I quite like Essex Road with those roomy looking houses and the trees. I don't live there but I often walk through. It looks like a pleasant road aesthetically compared to most nearby.’

Photo: Google Maps

2. King Street

Leanne Rimmer wrote: ‘King Street where it’s cobbles still beautiful feels like you ain’t even in Portsmouth.’

Photo: Google Maps

3. Hellyer Road

Andrew Quew wrote: ‘Hellyer Road as it's where my nan lived before we moved to the Isle of Wight... plus it’s the only one in the country called Hellyer Road.’

Photo: Google Maps

4. Gloucester Terrace / Gloucester Place

Timothy Barrow wrote: ‘Gloucester Terrace / Gloucester Place. One road leads into the other but it's like an enclave and has a green space.’

Photo: Google Maps

