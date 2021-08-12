These are the 8 best streets in Portsmouth - according to our readers

We turned to our readers to try and find out what the best roads across Portsea Island are.
Here are the suggestions from our Facebook page and the reason people suggested them.
1. Essex Road
Essex Road in Southsea was picked by Nick Weeks, he wrote: ‘I quite like Essex Road with those roomy looking houses and the trees. I don't live there but I often walk through. It looks like a pleasant road aesthetically compared to most nearby.’
Photo: Google Maps
2. King Street
Leanne Rimmer wrote: ‘King Street where it’s cobbles still beautiful feels like you ain’t even in Portsmouth.’
Photo: Google Maps
3. Hellyer Road
Andrew Quew wrote: ‘Hellyer Road as it's where my nan lived before we moved to the Isle of Wight... plus it’s the only one in the country called Hellyer Road.’
Photo: Google Maps
4. Gloucester Terrace / Gloucester Place
Timothy Barrow wrote: ‘Gloucester Terrace / Gloucester Place. One road leads into the other but it's like an enclave and has a green space.’
Photo: Google Maps