‘Tides’ is in Beverley Grove, Farlington, and is on the market for £1.2m. It is listed by Finest Exclusively by Bernards – call 02392 00 85 75 for more information.

The house has been professionally reconfigured and extended – and now includes 2944 sq ft of internal living space spread over two floors.

The internal accommodation is accompanied by generous wrap around exterior space, with professionally landscaped gardens to the rear and side and a gated drive that offers extensive off rod parking whilst incorporating the detached garage.

It has underfloor heating on the first floor and has spectacular views from its prime spot on Portsdown Hill.

You can have a peak inside the magnificent home in our gallery below.

