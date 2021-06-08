The house comes with a sunken swimming pool.

This Fareham home comes with a sunken pool and a bungalow but costs nearly £1m

Take a look inside one of the most expensive homes on sale in Fareham in April 2021.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 4:26 pm

The six bedroom property in Riverside Avenue comes with a sunken pool and a separate bungalow.

It is on the market for £990,000 – and is listed by Express Estate Agency.

The property consists of a detached home, a self-contained annex and a bungalow.

There is off road parking and it is close to a range of local amenities.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website here.

1. 6 bed home inRiverside Avenue in Fareham

Photo: Zoopla

2. Kitchen

Inside the kitchen

Photo: Zoopla

3. Kitchen

Another view of the kitchen.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Kitchen table

There is a table you can have a meal at in the kitchen.

Photo: Zoopla

