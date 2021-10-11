This four bed home in Alverstoke is on sale for £795,000.

This Gosport house has been 'extensively renovated' have a look inside as it goes on sale for £795,000

A GOSPORT house that has been ‘extensively renovated’ has gone on sale.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 11th October 2021, 5:54 pm

The four bed property is in Gillkicker Road, Alverstoke, and it is on the market for £795,000. It is listed by Fenwicks.

As well as being renovated, the house has been extended by the current owners.

The property boasts a 38ft open plan kitchen/dining family room overlooking the well maintained garden whilst upstairs, four good size bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The double garage with remote controlled door is positioned to the rear of the house with double parking in front.

An internal viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the quality and space this property has to offer.

Alverstoke

This four bed home in Alverstoke is on sale for £795,000.

Alverstoke

Alverstoke

Alverstoke

