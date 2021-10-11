The four bed property is in Gillkicker Road, Alverstoke, and it is on the market for £795,000. It is listed by Fenwicks.

As well as being renovated, the house has been extended by the current owners.

The property boasts a 38ft open plan kitchen/dining family room overlooking the well maintained garden whilst upstairs, four good size bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The double garage with remote controlled door is positioned to the rear of the house with double parking in front.

An internal viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the quality and space this property has to offer.

Have a look inside the property in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

1. Alverstoke This four bed home in Alverstoke is on sale for £795,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Alverstoke This four bed home in Alverstoke is on sale for £795,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Alverstoke This four bed home in Alverstoke is on sale for £795,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Alverstoke This four bed home in Alverstoke is on sale for £795,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales