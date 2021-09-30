The home is on Kirby Road, in North End, and available on the market for £499,995.

Listed by Jeffries and Dibbens Estate and Letting Agents, it includes a well-lit living room with a bay window and cast-iron feature fireplace.

There are also two modern bathrooms, a beautifully laid out open-plan kitchen and dining room and top-floor bedroom and dressing room with Velux windows.

All the property’s windows are double-glazed – spread across three floors – and the spacious rear garden also includes a garage.

Message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

1. Kirby Road This five bedroom semi-detached house in Kirby Road, Portsmouth, is on the market for £449,995. Look inside the living room. Photo: Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Kirby Road This five-bedroom semi-detached house in Kirby Road, Portsmouth, is on the market for £449,995. Photo: Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Kirby Road This five bedroom semi-detached house in Kirby Road, Portsmouth, is on the market for £449,995. Here's what the kitchen looks like. Photo: Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Kirby Road This five bedroom semi-detached house in Kirby Road, Portsmouth, is on the market for £449,995. Photo: Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales