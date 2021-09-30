The home is on Kirby Road, in North End, and available on the market for £499,995.
Listed by Jeffries and Dibbens Estate and Letting Agents, it includes a well-lit living room with a bay window and cast-iron feature fireplace.
There are also two modern bathrooms, a beautifully laid out open-plan kitchen and dining room and top-floor bedroom and dressing room with Velux windows.
All the property’s windows are double-glazed – spread across three floors – and the spacious rear garden also includes a garage.
Message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.
Page 1 of 3