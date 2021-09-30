This five bed semi-detached house in Kirby Road, Portsmouth, is on the market for £449,995.

This 'immaculate' Portsmouth family home with five bedrooms is on sale for £499K in North End - look inside

AN IMMACULATE semi-detached house with five bedrooms has just gone on sale in Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 4:07 pm

The home is on Kirby Road, in North End, and available on the market for £499,995.

Listed by Jeffries and Dibbens Estate and Letting Agents, it includes a well-lit living room with a bay window and cast-iron feature fireplace.

There are also two modern bathrooms, a beautifully laid out open-plan kitchen and dining room and top-floor bedroom and dressing room with Velux windows.

All the property’s windows are double-glazed – spread across three floors – and the spacious rear garden also includes a garage.

For more information, visit Zoopla’s website here.

Portsmouth
