The three bedroom home in Copnor Road is on the market for £350,000. It is listed by Purple Bricks.
It has been modernised recently – and now includes off-road parking.
The present owners have made this house a beautiful home from the colour scheme throughout to colour co-ordinated carpets and flooring.
MORE: Spectacular Portsmouth bungalow has more than meets the eye, This four bed family home in Drayton with a large garden and conservatory goes on sale for £695,000
It has a new bathroom, large garden and is a freehold property.
You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.
Page 1 of 3