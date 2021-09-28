This three bed terraced house in Copnor Road, Portsmouth is on the market for £350,000.

This Portsmouth terrace home has been totally transformed and modernised - look inside

A TERRACED house which has been totally transformed and modernised has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 4:55 am

The three bedroom home in Copnor Road is on the market for £350,000. It is listed by Purple Bricks.

It has been modernised recently – and now includes off-road parking.

The present owners have made this house a beautiful home from the colour scheme throughout to colour co-ordinated carpets and flooring.

It has a new bathroom, large garden and is a freehold property.

Copnor Road

Look inside the living room.

Photo: Zoopla

Copnor Road

This three bed terraced house in Copnor Road, Portsmouth is on the market for £350,000.

Photo: Zoopla

Copnor Road

Here's what the kitchen looks like.

Photo: Zoopla

Copnor Road

This three bed terraced house in Copnor Road, Portsmouth is on the market for £350,000.

Photo: Zoopla

