The three bedroom home in Copnor Road is on the market for £350,000. It is listed by Purple Bricks.

It has been modernised recently – and now includes off-road parking.

The present owners have made this house a beautiful home from the colour scheme throughout to colour co-ordinated carpets and flooring.

It has a new bathroom, large garden and is a freehold property.

