News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
50 Hill Road, Portchester

This property has four bedrooms and is on the market for £925,000

SEE inside this four-bedroom Portchester home that is on the market for £925,000 and it comes with off-road parking.

By Sophie Lewis
1 hour ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 10:59am

This house is in Hill Road, and is arranged over two floors. It has four bedrooms, one of which is a master with an en suite, a large open-plan kitchen come dining room that is perfect for family living, a home office and multiple storage places.

The kitchen is contemporary and it has a circular unit space that separates the area from the living area, which has space for a large dining table and chairs and a sofa.

The feature bathroom upstairs is beautiful and has contemporary tiling, as well as a large bath which comes with a television above the tub.

SEE ALSO: See inside this three-bedroom Cosham home on the property market for £385,000

There a four bedrooms upstairs all of which are doubles and are ready to be moved into straight away.

The primary bedroom is huge and comes with an en-suite bathroom and a walk in wardrobe.

There is also a home office which can be turned into a nursery or used as a storage space.

The back garden is spacious and comes with the office space, a workshop and outbuildings that can be utilised in the summer.

This property is on the market for £925,000 and for more information, contact Fine and Country Southern Hampshire on 023 93 277 277.

1. The hallway

50 Hill Road, Portchester

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. The living area

50 Hill Road, Portchester

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. The kitchen

50 Hill Road, Portchester

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Bathroom

50 Hill Road, Portchester

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Portchester