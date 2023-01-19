SEE inside this four-bedroom Portchester home that is on the market for £925,000 and it comes with off-road parking.

This house is in Hill Road, and is arranged over two floors. It has four bedrooms, one of which is a master with an en suite, a large open-plan kitchen come dining room that is perfect for family living, a home office and multiple storage places.

The kitchen is contemporary and it has a circular unit space that separates the area from the living area, which has space for a large dining table and chairs and a sofa.

The feature bathroom upstairs is beautiful and has contemporary tiling, as well as a large bath which comes with a television above the tub.

There a four bedrooms upstairs all of which are doubles and are ready to be moved into straight away.

There is also a home office which can be turned into a nursery or used as a storage space.

This property is on the market for £925,000 and for more information, contact Fine and Country Southern Hampshire on 023 93 277 277.

1. The hallway 50 Hill Road, Portchester Photo: - Photo Sales

2. The living area 50 Hill Road, Portchester Photo: - Photo Sales

3. The kitchen 50 Hill Road, Portchester Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Bathroom 50 Hill Road, Portchester Photo: - Photo Sales