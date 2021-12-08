This Southsea house comes with an outdoor home office that has power, heat and WiFi

The three bedroom property in Highland Terrace is on the market for £375,000. It is listed by PurpleBricks and featured on Zoopla.

It is thoroughly modernised but keeps the traditional style and feel of the property.

Entering through the curved path and front garden full of mature shrubs and plants to the front door. The open plan living room with its wooden floors and stairs leading to the upper floor is spacious with a feeling of quality!

Walking through to the back of the house you'll be forgiven for going straight past the hidden storage cupboards cleverly disguised as a panelled wall. The bathroom modern with a nod to the past using a high cistern from an original Portsmouth sanitary wear company.

Hold your breath as you walk into the extended kitchen/diner/family room. Stunning would be an understatement with the sunshine flooding into the room through an orangery style roof.

All mod cons have been fitted behind beautiful units with the same brick style tiling splash backs. In the summer months the bi fold doors will allow you to enjoy the patio area bringing the outside in.

Step up to rear of the garden and walk into the ‘Home Office’ complete with power, heat and wifi (subject to your own supplier). If you're not one to work from home it would make a fabulous social area or gym!

