Friary Meadow boasts a number of luxurious modern homes, perfect to spend your twilight years.
1. Friary Meadow
This two bedroom detached house in Friary Meadow, Fareham, is on sale for £505,000. It is listed by Taylor Hill and Bond, Titchfield.
Photo: RightMove
2. Friary Meadow
This three bedroom house in Friary Meadow, Fareham, is on sale for £627,000. It is listed by Taylor Hill and Bond, Titchfield.
Photo: RightMove
3. Friary Meadow
This three bedroom house in Friary Meadow, Fareham, is on sale for £620,000. It is listed by Taylor Hill and Bond, Titchfield.
Photo: RightMove
4. Friary Meadow
This two bedroom apartment in Friary Meadow, Fareham, is on sale for £555,000. It is listed by Taylor Hill and Bond, Titchfield.
Photo: RightMove