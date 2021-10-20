Friary Meadow

This spectacular retirement village is being built in Fareham - see what the homes look like

A BRAND new retirement village is being built in Fareham.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 12:56 pm

Friary Meadow boasts a number of luxurious modern homes, perfect to spend your twilight years.

The photos in this gallery are provided by RightMove.

1. Friary Meadow

This two bedroom detached house in Friary Meadow, Fareham, is on sale for £505,000. It is listed by Taylor Hill and Bond, Titchfield.

2. Friary Meadow

This three bedroom house in Friary Meadow, Fareham, is on sale for £627,000. It is listed by Taylor Hill and Bond, Titchfield.

3. Friary Meadow

This three bedroom house in Friary Meadow, Fareham, is on sale for £620,000. It is listed by Taylor Hill and Bond, Titchfield.

4. Friary Meadow

This two bedroom apartment in Friary Meadow, Fareham, is on sale for £555,000. It is listed by Taylor Hill and Bond, Titchfield.

