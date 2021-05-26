According to Zoopla there has been a 102 per cent increase in demand for two and three bedroom homes in the town since March 8.

The average price for properties of this type in Gosport is £238,000.

Gráinne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: ‘The reopening of schools in early March was a key moment for the residential property market, alongside the extension of the stamp duty holiday, with buyer demand rising by some 25 per cent in March and April compared to the first two months of the year.’

1. Forton Road, three bedrooms - £220,000 Forton Road, three bedrooms - £220,000 Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Forton Road, three bedrooms - £220,000 Forton Road, three bedrooms - £220,000 Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Forton Road, three bedrooms - £220,000 Forton Road, three bedrooms - £220,000 Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Gull Close, three bedroom - £230,000 Gull Close, three bedroom - £230,000 Photo: Zoopla Buy photo