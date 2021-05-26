This house in Forton Road is one of the most in-demand homes on sale in Gosport.

Three of the most in-demand houses on sale in Gosport in May

Gosport has seen a boom in interest for family homes.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 1:32 pm
Updated Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 4:46 pm

According to Zoopla there has been a 102 per cent increase in demand for two and three bedroom homes in the town since March 8.

The average price for properties of this type in Gosport is £238,000.

For more information about the increase in demand – click here.

Gráinne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: ‘The reopening of schools in early March was a key moment for the residential property market, alongside the extension of the stamp duty holiday, with buyer demand rising by some 25 per cent in March and April compared to the first two months of the year.’

For more information about the properties click link for Forton Road hereGull Close hereGregson Close here.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Forton Road, three bedrooms - £220,000

Forton Road, three bedrooms - £220,000

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo

2. Forton Road, three bedrooms - £220,000

Forton Road, three bedrooms - £220,000

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo

3. Forton Road, three bedrooms - £220,000

Forton Road, three bedrooms - £220,000

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo

4. Gull Close, three bedroom - £230,000

Gull Close, three bedroom - £230,000

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3