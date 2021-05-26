Three of the most in-demand houses on sale in Gosport in May
Gosport has seen a boom in interest for family homes.
According to Zoopla there has been a 102 per cent increase in demand for two and three bedroom homes in the town since March 8.
The average price for properties of this type in Gosport is £238,000.
Gráinne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: ‘The reopening of schools in early March was a key moment for the residential property market, alongside the extension of the stamp duty holiday, with buyer demand rising by some 25 per cent in March and April compared to the first two months of the year.’
