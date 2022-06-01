Top 10 essential jobs to do in your garden this June

The tips will create a vibrant yet relaxing area in your garden space with advice including protecting your lawn from the hot conditions

The green-fingered experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have prepared some useful tips to get your garden ready for the sunshine.

These tips will create a vibrant yet relaxing area in your garden space with advice including protecting your lawn from the hot conditions and decorating the space with bark and comfy seats.

The extra light and warm weather in June will allow for quicker growth of fruit and vegetables, like lettuces, strawberries and tomatoes, and plants including Delphiniums to add some blue and purple shades.

Gardening expert Chris Bonnett from GardeningExpress.co.uk said: “June is the perfect time to get your garden ready for the summer by adding colourful blooms and planting summer fruit and vegetables.

“Do remember the warmer weather is great for gardening growth but that means the weeds grow too so it’s important to get on top of this task.

“Other jobs include creating a restful space to entertain and enjoy the sunny weather and to use bark to create natural features.”

Here are the top gardening tips from GardeningExpress.co.uk for June:

Keep watering well

The warmer temperature can make your garden thrive, but the heat can allow for dry conditions, particularly during heatwaves. Being consistent with watering will increase the soil moisture levels, which will result in healthy plant growth.

Watch out for weeds

While plants and fruit and vegetable plants benefit from the warmer weather, it also makes way for pesky weeds which thrive in these conditions. The best way to get rid of weeds and prevent them from spreading is to keep on top of digging them out. For stubborn spots, invest in a good weedkiller.

Perfect your mowing skills

Your lawn will need regular cutting as the weather warms up so make sure your mower’s in good working order.

Plant a new flower bed

It’s the time for heat-loving plants to flourish, so why not create a new flower bed for them? Identify the perfect spot in the garden and get to work. Make sure you pick plants suitable for the soil and conditions.

Add vibrant colours

It’s time to get creative with your flowers, adding colourful plants such as Delphinium and Coleus will create an eye-catching display in your garden.

Plant some lettuce, strawberries and tomatoes

Become that gardener with green fingers by growing fresh produce this June. Vegetables and fruits such as lettuce, strawberries and tomatoes thrive in the summer heat and will grow quicker and healthier.

Create a relaxing seating area

Design a space for entertaining in the sunshine, creating a simplistic seating area to enjoy the hot weather and company by adding a patio set. A comfy set can add that welcoming touch to your garden. But don’t forget to add a cover incase of downpours.

Mulch your green space

This can be a gardener’s best friend to prevent weed seeds and keep moisture in the soil. It also adds organic matter to the soil, enhancing your garden health and producing the brightest of plants.

Be nature’s friend with bird feeders

Invest in some bird feeders for our feathered friends. Patience is key when waiting for the birds to arrive, it can take from two weeks to two months for them to become familiar with your

Garden.

Feed pots and baskets