Tour this Old Portsmouth townhouse with spectacular views on sale for £800,000
A three bed town house with incredible views has gone on sale in Old Portsmouth.
The property in the High Street looks out over Portsmouth Cathedral and is on the market for £800,000.
Built in 1957, this beautiful heart warming home boasts three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms, perfect for a growing family.
MORE PROPERTY: Former Anglican church that dates back to the 12th Century in East Wittering is up for auction – This three-bedroom home in Emsworth is up for auction
It is located in the heart of Old Portsmouth and is only a short walk from the Hot Walls and the beach.
The house is listed by Bernards Finest – call 023 9406 7044.
For more information visit Zoopla’s website by clicking this link.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.