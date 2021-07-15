Tour this Old Portsmouth townhouse with spectacular views on sale for £800,000

The property in the High Street looks out over Portsmouth Cathedral and is on the market for £800,000.

Built in 1957, this beautiful heart warming home boasts three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms, perfect for a growing family.

It is located in the heart of Old Portsmouth and is only a short walk from the Hot Walls and the beach.

The house is listed by Bernards Finest – call 023 9406 7044.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website by clicking this link.

1. Lounge This three bed town house in High Street, Old Portsmouth, is on sale for £800,000. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Lounge This three bed town house in High Street, Old Portsmouth, is on sale for £800,000. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Dining room This three bed town house in High Street, Old Portsmouth, is on sale for £800,000. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Kitchen This three bed town house in High Street, Old Portsmouth, is on sale for £800,000. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo