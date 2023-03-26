With six bedrooms and a separate annexe, this characterful family home in Southsea is a dream home for many.

Located on Queens Crescent in Southsea, this six bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. The property, named Wilton Lodge, comes with character features aplenty and a separate annexe.

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “Wilton Lodge is a substantial detached Victorian Villa, which commands a large corner plot on Queens Crescent in Central Southsea. The living accommodation is spacious and welcoming with an approximate total floor area of 4500 sq ft, which includes a large basement flat/annexe and a detached coach house. Both additional areas are currently self-contained with private access, but can effortlessly be re-incorporated into the main house.

“Upon entry to the main building, you are greeted by a generous vestibule, which is ideal for storing coats and shoes, with French doors that open onto the entrance hall. The ground floor sees two large period reception rooms currently arranged as a lounge and dining room.

“The newly installed kitchen is a sight to behold, with exposed beams, brick feature wall, sky lights, modern units and a range oven, it is the central hub of the home. Moving through the property to the upper levels, you can appreciate the character features of the bedrooms and the large sash windows which allow the light to come flooding in. The master bedroom as well as bedroom two, offer refurbished en-suite shower rooms.”

Wilton Lodge also comes with an enclosed garden and gated off-road parking.

Summary

Location: Queens Crescent, Southsea, Portsmouth PO5 3HY

Guide price: £1,950,000

Agent: Bernards

Contact: 02394 068675

For more information, visit Zoopla.

