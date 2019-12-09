We need our gardens more than ever amid the Christmas madness

We have fully arrived in December now and the pace of life for all seems to be quickening.

There are never enough hours in the day.

As we busy ourselves with Christmas preparations, meetings with friends near and afar – and in my case having to say a final goodbye to a beloved family member – we can all begin to feel a little frazzled.

‘Where is the time to get into the garden?’, you may ask yourself. It can certainly begin to feel like another thing on our to-do lists.

It’s times like this we need our gardens and green spaces more than ever. It’s often why we came to them in the first place.

Somewhere to escape to, to process our thoughts and to simply be.