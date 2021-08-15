This building - colloquially known as the Minion building -- was easily the most popular suggestion for Portsmouth's ugliest building by our readers.

What is Portsmouth's ugliest building? Here are 9 of our readers picks

Portsmouth has many truly lovely buildings across the city.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 4:55 pm

From the Guildhall to Old Portsmouth and more.

But for each beautiful building there are also some real stinkers.

We asked our readers what they considered to be the ugliest building in the city.

MORE: 17 rare and historic images of Portsmouth and Southsea | 30 things you can no longer do in Portsmouth

Here are the most popular suggestions.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

1. United Footwear

This dilapidated building in Fratton Road was picked as the ugliest building in Portsmouth by several of our readers.

Photo: JPIMedia

Buy photo

2. Estella Road

The flats in Estella Road were nominated as the ugliest building in Portsmouth by a number of our readers.

Photo: Malcolm Wells

Buy photo

3. Greetham Street Halls

This building - colloquially known as the Minion building -- was easily the most popular suggestion for Portsmouth's ugliest building by our readers.

Photo: Sam Brooks

Buy photo

4. Civic Offices

The Civic Offices in Guildhall Walk was nominated as the ugliest building in Portsmouth by plenty of our readers.

Photo: César Moreno Huerta

Buy photo
Old PortsmouthSouthsea
Next Page
Page 1 of 3