In the age of contactless payments and other cashless options, you might not have as much change in your pocket as you might once have had.

But next time you look through your loose coins you might want to take a moment to check that you aren’t holding onto a small fortune.

So here are nine of the most valuable coins in the world, according to Bank Rate.

Including a few options worth an eye watering sum.

Here is the full list:

The Flowing Hair Silver Dollar

This is a coin from 1794 the U.S. and it sold at auction for just over $10 million in 2013.

The Brasher Doubloon

Another coin from the U.S. – they were made by Ephraim Brasher in the late 1700s.

One sold for $7.4m in 2011 and another sold for more than $5m in 2018.

The Fugio cent

Dating from the 1780s, it is once again an American coin – and could fetch up to $10,000 depending on condition.

The 723 Umayyad Gold Dinar

One of the most prized Islamic coins and about a dozen are in existence, according to experts.

In 2011, one sold for £3.7m and another sold for the same price in 2019.

Edward III Florin

This English coin dates to 1343 and three are known to exist.

The most recent was found with a metal detector in 2006 and sold for £480,000.

The Lincoln Head Copper Penny

Another from America, the coins date to the 1940s.

Special copper versions could be fetch more than $200,000 at auction.

Liberty Head V Nickel

These American coins have hit the auction block a handful of times since the turn of the millennium.

They have sold for fees in excess of $3m.

Morgan Silver Dollars

Coins from the 1890s and early 1900s are particularly rare and could be worth up to $500,000.

