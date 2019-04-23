Your gardening problems solved with BRIAN KIDD

Our horticultural hotshot delves into his inbox and answers your questions.

Q: Foliage on my early potatoes emerged while we were on a short holiday and they look as if they are grey. Will they recover? SL, Fareham.

A: Sadly we had several frosts and this caused the problem. Potato and tomato leaves are very vulnerable. The best thing to do is to earth them up so all damaged leaves are covered with soil. When the shoots reappear they will be the normal green – well, most of them!

Q: About five years ago we bought daphne Josephine Postill after reading one of your articles. There are least seven seedlings growing beneath it. Are they from our original plant and will they be as good? H and LH, Langstone.

A: Thanks for sending the seedling which I have potted. Yes, they are from your original shrub and will be just as good. Pot each into a three-inch pot in any loamless compost and plant out once the roots have filled the pots.

Q: I am new to gardening and have a sunny border three feet wide and 12 feet long. I saw some petunia plants with a lovely range of pastel colours called Frenzy Mixed. How far apart should I plant them so they cover the whole bed? GHP, Hayling Island.

A: Plant them five inches apart in mid-May. This mixture is very good in seaside plantings.

Q: When is the best time to take cuttings from my wonderful camellia? GS, Cosham.

A: Mid-July is best because all types of shrub successfully root at that time.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​