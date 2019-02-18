House of Burlesque, Kings Theatre, Southsea, review: ‘It’s colourful, it’s funny, it’s beautiful and it’s brilliant’   

It’s been more than two years since I last saw the House of Burlesque and I’d forgotten just how entertaining it was.

Put together and effortlessly compèred by the wonderful Joe Black, this show is now in its 10th year and several enthusiastic punters dressed in burlesque attire really celebrate the occasion.

Black introduced a plethora of sensational acts, interspersing their time in the spotlight with his quick-witted interaction and some singing too.

Avdotia the Russian Doll, Demi Noire and Genie Wishes delighted with their dances whilst newcomer Prudence Rae showcased her impressive vocals with Jessie-J like trills.

Alfie Ordinary really got the crowd going with a rendition of I Am What I Am followed by I Closed My Eyes from Joseph.

The self-confessed ‘drag Prince’ delightfully confessed to identifying ‘as god damn fabulous’; I couldn’t agree more. The audience particularly loved the Spice Girls duet with Black – who by this point looked like a ‘haunted feather duster’.

However, the star of the night was Dave the Bear. His performances either side of the break were without question the highlights of both halves.

Special mention must also go to the dashing young stage manager, Scott, who sent the crowd wild every time he sheepishly appeared on stage.

For an evening of entertainment, sparkles, nipple tassles and a great laugh, look no further than Joe Black’s House of Burlesque.

It’s colourful, it’s funny, it’s beautiful and it’s brilliant. I’ll be back again.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​