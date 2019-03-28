Every Friday one of the team bakes something for us to enjoy after lunch service with a mug of tea.

It’s a welcome break after scrubbing the oven hood and cleaning the filters in the kitchen.

It was my turn this week (which seems to come round very quickly) and I thought I’d produce a classic French pastry called financier.

These rectangular cakes are enriched with almonds and usually flavoured with butter that’s been heated so it just begins to colour and take on a nutty flavour.

Because one of our team is dairy intolerant I changed the recipe and came up with blueberry financiers which are perfect because they are gluten and dairy free.

Ingredients – makes 6

110ml olive oil

50g gluten-free flour

50g ground almonds

125g icing sugar

3 egg whites

Pinch bicarbonate of soda

Small punnet blueberries

Method

1. Rub a little olive oil into your moulds and dust with gluten-free flour.

2. Blend the flour, almonds, icing sugar and bicarb together.

3. Add the egg whites and beat together.

4. Gradually trickle in the olive oil while beating.

5. Rest the batter for 15 mins before pouring onto the moulds.

6. Place 5 blueberries on the top of the batter before cooking in a preheated oven 180C gas 4 for 12 to 15 mins so they are golden. They are best eaten warm.