The clocks have jumped forward and the woodlands I stroll through with the terriers are carpeted with wild garlic – spring is here.

Wellies have been replaced with walking boots and the thick jackets are going back in the wardrobe.

I have seen a small amount of green asparagus but there will be plenty in the coming weeks. The potted mint and chives in the courtyard are growing strong and it’s time to look forward to fresh peas and even an early strawberry.

This recipe uses minced lamb which is economic and really tasty in these homemade burgers topped with tomatoes and ewe’s cheese.

Ingredients – makes 4 large burgers

500g minced lamb

1 onion finely chopped

2 cloves garlic finely chopped

Teaspoon cumin seed

1 red chilli deseeded and finely chopped

Salt and pepper

2 large vine tomatoes

150g grated hard ewe’s cheese (try Berkswell)

Method

1. Mix the lamb mince with the onion, garlic, cumin and chilli.

2. Season and shape into 4 burgers.

3. Fry in a pan for 3 mins on each side and then transfer to a baking tray.

4. Cut the top and bottom off the tomatoes and then in half. Place one slice on each burger.

5. Put the tomato topped burgers under a hot grill for 5 minutes then top with cheese and grill again until the cheese melts, bubbles and starts to colour before serving.