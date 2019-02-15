Book your seat now for these stage productions.

In The Night Garden at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, April 13-14

Join Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends at In the Night Garden Live for a new show in their 2019 tour.

Watch your favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music.

For more information, ticket prices and times go to: kingsportsmouth.co.uk/

Elmer The Patchwork Elephant at Theatre Royal Winchester, April 18-20

Based on the classic children’s book series by David McKee, Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show, is a celebration of individuality and the power of laughter. Elephants are typically grey, but Elmer is a patchwork of brilliant colours. His fun-loving and cheerful personality keeps everyone in a playful mood during this family-friendly show.

SparkPlug at The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, March 29

Joanne’s about to have someone else’s baby but is Dave ready to become a Dad even though he’s not the father?

A punchy and poetic exploration of family, race, identity and love, SparkPlug is the story of a white man who becomes the adoptive father and best friend of a mixed-race child.

Les Misérables at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, October 29-November 23

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed Broadway production of Boublil and Schönberg's musical Les Misérables will play at the Mayflower Theatre.

With scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, the famous score of Les Misérables includes the songs; I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More, Master Of The House and many more.

Seen by more than 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages, Les Misérables is one of the world's most popular musicals.

Book your ticket now at mayflower.org.uk/ or call the box office on (023) 8071 1811.

Olkahoma at the Chichester Festival Theatre, July 15-September 7

Handsome cowboy Curly McLain is head over spurs for farm owner Laurey Williams. But lonely ranch-hand Jud Fry has his sinister sights set on her too. And Laurey’s not the only girl with cowboy problems. Luckily for this lovestruck crew of spirited ranchers and bronco busters, wise Aunt Eller is riding ahead of the herd.

With its glorious score and spirit of exuberant optimism, Oklahoma! is the American musical with unforgettable songs are Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’, The Surrey With The Fringe On Top and the showstopper Oklahoma.

cft.org.uk/