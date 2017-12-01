It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

THE festive spirit of Christmas has arrived on the streets of Portsmouth, following the start of the Victorian Festival of Christmas.

The event, taking place at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard this weekend, looks to bring the quintessential Christmas feel to visitors.

This year the festival features 150 gift stalls, fake snow floating through the air and even a traditional Father Christmas.

A cast of colourful Victorian characters walk the streets of the dockyard, entertaining guests along the way.

David Lines, 33 from the Isle of Wight, said: ‘My first impressions of this year is that it is going to be a good weekend, as always.

‘I have been for the past two years and it has always had lots to do – and is great for starting the Christmas shopping.

‘We’ll be enjoying the time with the kids. There’s lots of fairground activities and we’ll probably end up in Action Stations later on.’

Gill Angel, from Brighton, said: ‘We have been for the last five or six years and it is fabulous this year.

‘It is always beautiful here and we love it - the fake snow is really quite lovely too.

‘Certainly, it is well worth the visit and there will be plenty of buying and eating on our end.

‘It is nice that these are individual stores because you can pick up things that are a little bit different, so it’s supporting local people as an added bonus.’

Dororthy Waddilove, from Lymington, said: ‘I have seen more stalls here than I have done when I have been to the German market.

‘It really is lovely - you don’t need to go across the water or travel too far to do something enjoyable.’

Tickets are still on sale for the rest of the weekend - to book yours go to historicdockyard.co.uk/victorian-festival-of-christmas-2017.