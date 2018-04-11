Job-finders Louis and Robbie join business leaders to sleep rough at Fratton Park

DIRECTORS of a specialist city recruitment firm have teamed up to join the Pompey CEO Sleepout.

Pals Louis Leppard and Robbie Sturgess will accompany more than 70 business leaders when they sleep rough for a night at Fratton Park on Monday.

By day, the pair head up Quay Recruitment, at Port Solent – which specialises in finding jobs for people in the pharmaceutical, engineering, manufacturing, finance and HR sectors.

Since the company was founded in January 2017, Louis and Robbie have played roles in interviewing more than 2,300 job seekers over the phone and arranging 330 candidate interviews with organisations across the UK.

Louis, 31, said: ‘When I was younger you tended to only see homeless people when you visited London. Unfortunately now it is seen as fairly normal around Portsmouth and that is very sad.

‘This is a great opportunity to support a well-known charity event to help raise awareness and money for those in need.’

Together, Robbie and Louis have collected more than £700 in sponsorship for the Pompey CEO Sleepout – pitching them among the top fundraisers taking part.

And with an aim to ‘break the £1,000 mark before the day’, the friends are excited to see the grand total achieved.

Robbie said: ‘Business leaders are raising money across social media, places of work and with their friends and family – spreading the word to thousands of people. It will be fantastic to see the end result.’