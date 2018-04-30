KIERAN HOWARD: Top tips to entertain your toddler – go to a graveyard

Have your say

Louie’s discovered his own magic carpet.

It can be found at Kerrie’s workplace in Winchester.

This carpet doesn’t enable you to fly, but it does apparently provide the perfect smooth surface for his Postman Pat friction vehicles.

I took him to visit mummy at work last week.

It was an impromptu drop-in, during which I fully expected him to be overjoyed at seeing his other parent.

Yes, he’d only seen her eight hours earlier, but I was still optimistic that he might at least pretend he’d missed her.

Instead, he was more delighted at what was beneath his feet than he was at seeing the person who brought him into the world.

During our 20-minute stay, he showed more love for the flooring than he did anything else.

Admittedly, the Greendale Rocket and Pat’s postal van did perform well on what was a very fast carpet.

They powered across the unblemished terrain like a knife through butter.

Back home, they’re usually stopped dead in their tracks by our bobbly carpet, a stray pack of baby wipes or one of the dogs.

Nothing was going to interrupt their path here, though.

They left immaculate trails to ensure a lasting reminder for both staff and customers.

We’re left with an important decision to make.

Do we get an identical carpet in our house or move into the shop?

