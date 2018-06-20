LETTER OF THE DAY: Heathrow expansion will make bad air quality even worse

It’s shocking that the government has reversed its earlier promises and now supports the expansion of Heathrow airport.

In 2009, the then prime minister, David Cameron, promised: ‘The third runway at Heathrow is not going ahead – no ifs, no buts’. But in the Commons last week transport secretary Chris Grayling announced it would be built after all.

This will be disastrous for air quality in London, already beyond legal limits, and increasing emissions of greenhouse gases will increase the risk of runaway climate change.

In its statement, the government did not mention either the Climate Act or the Paris Agreement, yet both involve legal obligations to cut greenhouse gases to limit global warming.

People need to be aware that aviation is one of the fastest growing sources of emissions and emissions at altitude are a lot more damaging to the climate than they are at ground level. We should all be flying a lot less, not expanding airports.

It’s time that the environment and our changing climate was central to all major decision–making and not ignored, as it has been this time.

Let’s hope our MPs will refuse to let this go ahead.

Sue James

Roundway, Waterlooville