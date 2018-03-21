LETTER OF THE DAY: It’s time to end horse racing carnage

The Cheltenham Festival has resulted in the deaths of six horses.

Two horses – Mossback and Report To Base – died on the first day of the meeting.

Four horses died on the final day of the festival, (Sandsend, Dresden, North Hill Harvey and Some Plan) with three of them killed in just one race.

Since 2000, not a single year has passed when horses have not died at the Cheltenham Festival. This carnage cannot be allowed to continue, which is why Animal Aid is calling on the government to intervene and take action to end race horse deaths.

Readers can support this by signing the petition at: animalaid.org.uk/horse-petition

Fiona Pereira

Campaign Manager

Animal Aid, The Old Chapel, Tonbridge, Kent