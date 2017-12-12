Like Star Wars? You’ve probably watch it for 63 hours (and like Han Solo best...)

New research has revealed that the typical Star Wars fan has seen as many as 3,828 minutes of the film series and agree Han Solo is the winning favourite character.

New research has revealed that the typical Star Wars fan has seen as many as 3,828 minutes of the film series and agree Han Solo is the winning favourite character.

Vue polled 2,000 Star Wars fanatics to reveal the average time spent watching every one of the Star Wars films totalled at 63 hours and 48 minutes - the equivalent of two days 15 hours and 48 minutes - with the most watched film being Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.

Taking the top spot for favourite character was the rogue Han Solo followed by the beloved Chewbacca, while Jedi Master, Yoda, fell just shy of third place. As many as one third of enthusiasts agreed Jar Jar Binks is the most annoying character in the series.

The iconic moment where Darth Vader reveals his true identity and relationship with Luke Skywalker was hailed as the best movie moment, followed by the Death Star attack in ‘A New Hope’ and the Battle of Hoth from ‘The Empire Strikes Back’.

Star Wars droids come into a world of their own as R2-D2, unsurprisingly, grabs the spot for top bot, while the Millennium Falcon was voted the best starship, with the X-Wing Starfighter and Star Destroyer taking a back seat for second and third place.

Fans’ most popular episode of all-time was revealed to be Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, narrowly followed by Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and Episode IV – A New Hope.

Nearly half of film buffs have had a movie ‘binge’, with the average Star Wars splurge lasting four films at a typical running time of nine hours. One in ten have even watched the films in chronological order all in one sitting, as opposed to the order they were released, while four in ten agree this is the best order to enjoy the films in over other theories.

Nearly one third admit they have tried to get their kids into the film series, with the majority seeing their first film between the ages of seven and 12, while three in ten agree the space fantasy films are their favourite of all movies.

Despite the Star Wars series being undisputedly timeless, fans admitted the cult classic movies they hadn’t seen include the Breakfast Club, It’s a Wonderful Life and The Goonies appearing in the top 20 unwatched flicks.

Lee Kemp, general manager at Vue Portsmouth said: ‘Star Wars continues to be a sell-out success as we prepare to welcome hordes of fans through our doors over the coming weeks. Our research revealed that Star Wars is the favourite film of over a third of the public and we’re thrilled to help fans from all generations enjoy the latest instalment. Especially for the super-fans, on Wednesday we’re hosting a double bill of Star Wars: The Force Awakens starting at 9pm, followed by a midnight screening of the new release for the ultimate franchise fix.’

The nation’s top 10 Star Wars characters

1. Han Solo

2. Chewbacca

3. Yoda

4. R2-D2

5. Darth Vader

6. Luke Skywalker

7. C-3PO

8. Princess Leia

9. Obi-Wan Kenobi

10. Anakin Skywalker