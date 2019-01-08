Long delays on M27 after crash

Have your say

Drivers face more long delays on the M27 this morning after an accident.

One lane is blocked on the westbound route between Junction 7 (Hedge End) and Junction 5 (Eastleigh).

The M27 at Junction 10

There are heavy delays while the road is cleared.

READ MORE: Live updates as M27 smart motorway roadworks start

It comes as work to convert part of the M27 into a smart motorway officially begins this week, with narrow lanes and speed limits in place between Junction 4 and Junction 5 eastbound.

An earlier accident was also reported earlier near to Junction 13 of the M3 northbound at Eastleigh.

Traffic on the M27 after this morning's crash. Picture: Google Maps

The crash had caused tailbacks back to Junction 9 of the M27 westbound at Whitley but those have now begun to clear.

More to follow.