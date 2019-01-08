Long delays on M27 after crash

Drivers face more long delays on the M27 this morning after an accident.
One lane is blocked on the westbound route between Junction 7 (Hedge End) and Junction 5 (Eastleigh).
There are heavy delays while the road is cleared.
It comes as work to convert part of the M27 into a smart motorway officially begins this week, with narrow lanes and speed limits in place between Junction 4 and Junction 5 eastbound.
An earlier accident was also reported earlier near to Junction 13 of the M3 northbound at Eastleigh.
The crash had caused tailbacks back to Junction 9 of the M27 westbound at Whitley but those have now begun to clear.
