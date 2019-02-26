Long-time Gosport resident celebrates her 100th birthday

As four generations of her family stood beside her, Florence Hatfield smiled before she blew out the candles on her huge 100th birthday cake.

‘She’s a lovely lady and we love her to bits,’ says Florence’s son Terry Payne.

Florence, bottom second right, with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren at Peel House, Fareham. Picture: Sarah Standing (150219-9332)

Born on February 15, 1919, Florence is the youngest daughter of Albert and Mary Fisher.

She grew up in Walpole Road, Gosport, with her older sister Lena and attended St John’s School before working in a haberdashery in North Cross Street.

At 21 years old, Florence married Sidney Payne and it wasn’t long before the couple welcomed their son Terry and daughter Gloria into the world.

Terry, 77, from Bridgemary, says: ‘My mum always kept active when she was younger. She used to spend a lot of time at Stokes Bay in her friend’s beach hut.

Florence in her twenties.

‘She went swimming everyday between May and September, even when she was well into

her eighties.’

After Sidney died in 1963, Florence met Roy Hatfield and the couple clicked straight away.

In October 1970, they tied the knot at Fareham Registry Office.

The Hatfields lived happily in Gosport until Roy died and soon after Florence moved into Peel House, Fareham.

Florence with four generations of her family. From back left: great-granddaughter Lauren White, grandson Sean White, great-granddaughter Shannan Pankhurst and daughter Gloria White with, front right, great-great-granddaughters Maddison and Amelie Pankhurst. Picture: Sarah Standing (150219-9366)

To mark the great milestone, great-great-grandmother Florence celebrated with her big family, carers and the Mayor of Fareham at Peel House.

‘She thoroughly enjoyed her birthday and loved receiving

her telegram from the Queen,’ says Terry.

‘We all had a lovely day.’

Florence Hatfield reads her telegram from the Queen. Picture: Sarah Standing (150219-9353)