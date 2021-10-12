£184m is up for grabs in tonight's EuroMillions.

The EuroMillions jackpot has risen to £184m, which is the largest lottery prize in UK history.

No ticketholder managed to win the £172m EuroMillions jackpot on Friday evening, so the winnings have now rolled over into tonight's draw.

A single UK lottery winner would break the current British record holder after an anonymous £170m winner claimed the top prize in October 2019.

Winning the £184m would mean you would be richer than UK pop star Adele, who has a net worth of £130m according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

The EuroMillions jackpot is expected to be capped once it reaches £187m and if no one claims the £184m in tonight's draw, the jackpot will stay at £187m for the next four draws.

The winnings will need to be won in the fifth draw but if no ticket matches all five main numbers and the two Lucky Stars, it will roll down into the prize tier where there is at least one winner.

This way could result in many new multimillionaires for the UK.

Andy Carter, who is the senior winners' advisor for Camelot, told Sky News: ‘Specifically for large amounts of money, £184m, it's not just about making a difference to you or your family. If you want to, it can make a difference for generations and generations to come.’

Many winners often decide to give a sum of their winnings to charities that are close to their hearts or to help out friends and family who may need it.

How you could win £184m tonight

In order to be in the chance of winning £184m in tonight's draw, you must correctly pick seven numbers-five regular numbers and two Lucky Stars.

The five regular numbers can be in any order and so can the two Lucky Stars.

The numbers can be chosen via the National Lottery app, their website or in a shop that sells lottery tickets.

Users can also try a lucky dip to be in the chance to win, this is where you purchase randomly selected numbers to win the jackpot.

You can play up to seven lines of numbers and buy up to 10 play slips at a time.

Before tonight's draw, you will need to purchase your ticket before 7.30pm and you can play for £2.50.

You can check your results on the National Lottery app, on the National lottery website or you can watch the draw on the National Lottery Youtube channel and website at 8.45pm.

