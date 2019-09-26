Monkfish with butternut squash: RECIPE

Finishing an evening’s service at the restaurant you will quite often find me in our courtyard mulling over the day and planning in my head what work needs to be carried out the following day.

This will normally decide what time the alarm clock is set for the morning.

In the last week or so it has become obvious that autumn is knocking on the door as the temperature has dropped at night.

The day times have been lovely and warm, which means that I’m not quite ready for comforting stews and old fashioned puddings.

This recipe uses butternut squash, a sure sign that the cooler months are on their way.

It is just hearty enough to fill you, but not too heavy.

A healthy option that’s just about perfect for the time of year.

Ingredients – serves 2

1 600g monkfish tail, skinned, boned, cleaned and cut into 4

1 small onion, finely diced

1 clove of garlic, finely chopped

4 slices of pancetta, cut into thin strips

100ml fish stock

Tspn chopped rosemary

200g butternut squash, peeled and cut into small cubes

Tbsp of natural yoghurt

2 spring onions, sliced

Sea salt

Method

1. Heat a saucepan and add a little olive oil.

2. Stir in the pancetta and cook until it just starts to crisp.

3. Add the onion and garlic and cook for another minute.

4. Stir in the rosemary and butternut squash and cook for another minute.

5. Add the stock and lower the heat to simmer for about 5 mins. The stock will reduce and the squash will soften.

6. While the squash is cooking, season and pan-fry the monkfish in olive oil, until browned all over and transfer to a pre-heated oven 200C gas 6 for 8 mins.

7. As the monkfish cooks check the butternut squash is ready, then add the spring onions, cook for one minute and remove from the heat.

8. Stir in the yoghurt, taste and season with the sea salt.

9. Put the butternut squash and pancetta mixture into 2 warmed bowls and top with the monkfish.