Morrissey’s show in Portsmouth has been cancelled

Have your say

MORRISSEY has called-off a gig in Portsmouth next month.

The former Smiths frontman had been due to perform at Portsmouth Guildhall on Tuesday, July 10.

But the famed singer has rescheduled his UK and European dates due to ‘logistical reasons’.

A statement released by his management this afternoon said: ‘Due to logistical circumstances beyond our control, the UK/European Morrissey concerts scheduled for July will be postponed.

‘We deeply regret any inconvenience to the fans and promise to reschedule UK and European dates as soon as possible.

‘All original purchasers from official ticket outlets will have the full ticket fee refunded, including booking fee, to their credit/debit cards. Refunds from ticket agents will be actioned from midday on Monday 2 July.

‘The LIHS World Tour will continue, starting back up in Mexico City on November 23rd. Watch for more dates to be added soon.

‘The LIHS World Tour has been Morrissey’s most successful tour to date, having achieved record business for the artist in both the U.S. and The UK. We thank all the fans for their support.’