Mother Christmas was in Portsmouth in 1989

Gender equality reached reindeer land as Mother Christmas arrived in Portsmouth.

In an American court case, a judge granted both Mr and Mrs Claus the same gift-giving rights.

Female campaigners in San Francisco unwrapped the case alleging the original Mother Christmas was based on an ancient Italian legend about a woman called Befana. They decided the male Santa was a hoax – branding him fat, a smoker and a perfect candidate for a heart attack.

Back at Portsmouth Guildhall, David Mulvoy, five, of Copnor didn't mind one bit that Santa was wearing a skirt.

He happily chatted away about what he was hoping to find in his stocking this Christmas, and even planted a kiss on her cheek in approval.

Mother Christmas was proving so popular that a Portsmouth employment company was advertising for any female Santas who may be interested in the job.

However the break in tradition didn’t last. Like every year, male Santas landed the gig instead of women.