Motorcycle team ready for summer

A CHILDREN’S motorcycle group have graduated training and are ready for show season.

The Tigers Children’s Motorcycle Display Team were presented with their Show Helmets by the Royal Navy Royal Marines Road Race Team as part of a graduation ceremony before the team begins a season of displays showing off their stunt tricks and intricate routines.

Marketing officer Stephanie Stares said: ‘The Tigers Children’s Motorcycle Display Team is a parent run club which was established in 1980 with the view to provide children the opportunity to learn to ride motorbikes safely, as well as teaching them to ride as part of a team, performing intricate formation riding routines, stunts, and ramp jumps.

Thirty-eight years later the club is still going strong and continues to run on the same values that were originally set out all those years ago.’

The team, which trains at Solent Airport, Lee-on-the-Solent, also donate a share of their show earnings and money raised on stalls to charities each year.

Stephanie said: ‘Over the past five years we have donated £9,500 to children related good causes and charities.

‘This year The Tigers will be supporting two local children’s charities, Wave 105’s Cash for Kids and Sophie’s Appeal.

The Tigers, who are aged between five and sixteen will be performing all over the country throughout the summer and their next local event is the Netley Marsh Steam Rally on Saturday, July 21 and Sunday July 22.

For more information about The Tigers visit tigersmotrorcyledisplayteam.co.uk