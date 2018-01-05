Mysterious Hampshire man scoops £1,000,000 lottery prize

Have your say

A MYSTERIOUS man from Hampshire has become a millionaire thanks to the National Lottery.

The lucky winner, known only as Mr D, scooped the life-changing prize of £1,000,000 in the Lotto Millionaire Raffle draw on December 27.

He did not even have to touch a ticket to win, having played Lotto through the National Lottery website.

He told the National Lottery he planned home improvements with his winnings.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, ‘Huge congratulations to Mr. D for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket.

‘After a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire.

‘With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular.

‘It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.’

More than eight million people win a prize each week on the National Lottery’s online games.