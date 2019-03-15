Book your seat now for these new shows.

New Jersey Nights at Kings Theatre, Southsea, May 15-18

New Jersey Nights celebrates the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and takes the audience on a nostalgic musical journey.

From the back street studio in New Jersey where it all began, this production includes all their greatest hits from Sherry and Rag Doll to Big Girls Don’t Cry and Walk Like A Man.

Murder, She Didn’t Write at Theatre Royal Winchester, May 3

A classic murder mystery is created on the spot in this ingenious and hilarious show from Bristol Improv Theatre’s resident company.

You become Agatha Christie in this improvised comedy as each night an original murder mystery play is created based entirely on audience suggestions.

8 Hotels at Chichester Festival Theatre, August 1-24

1944. America. Celebrated actor, singer and political campaigner Paul Robeson is touring the country as the hero in Shakespeare’s Othello.

His Desdemona is young actress Uta Hagen. Her husband, the Broadway star José Ferrer, plays Iago. All the actors are friends.

But in mid-century American society, they are not all equals.

Kinky Boots at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, September 3-14

Kinky Boots takes you from the factory floor to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son.

With the shoe factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola – a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. Starring West End’s Kayi Ushe as Lola.

He will be joined by Paula Lane as Lauren and Joel Harper Jackson who will be playing Charlie Price.

Ticket prices vary.

Plenty at Chichester Festival Theatre, June 7-29

Susan Traherne is a former secret agent. Her heroic work in special operations in Nazioccupied France brought her extremes of danger and adventures, as well as romance.

Twenty years on she is living a very different existence in London, as the wealthy wife of a diplomat. Her strained marriage and altered circumstances have threatened her identity and trapped her in a destructive nostalgia for her wartime idealism.

In a post-war land of plenty, Susan battles for her own body and mind, as Britain loses its role in the world.

Book your ticket for this summer show now at cft.org.uk or call 01243 781312.

That Parking Show at The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, May 11

Witness a hilarious, acrobatic show in the car park where a parking row escalates to full-blown war as two cars vie for one parking spot.

As the cars collide so do the occupants, their musical choices and the contents of the boot. Bonnets pop, roofs peel open and everything starts to unhinge.

This event is free so don't miss this opportunity. The show starts at 8.15pm.

Paul Zerdin’s Puppet Party at the New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, October 11

Paul Zerdin and his dysfunctional puppet family will be returning to the stage as part of the UK tour.

As well as Sam, Albert and Baby, there’ll be his new bodyguard, an urban fox, some hilarious audience participation – and a talking ice cream – all using a mixture of master puppeteering, state of the art wizardry and a unique blend of comedy.

