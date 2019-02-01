Book your seat now.

New Jersey Nights at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, May 15-18

New Jersey Nights celebrates the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and takes the audience on a nostalgic musical journey. From the back street studio in New Jersey where it all began, this production includes all their greatest hits from Sherry and Rag Doll to Big Girls Don’t Cry and Walk Like A Man.

kingsportsmouth.co.uk/

The Shy Manifesto at the Portsmouth Guildhall, February 20

The Shy Manifesto is a bittersweet comedy drama about a shy boy who has had enough of constantly being told to come out of his shell. Seventeen-year-old Callum delivers his manifesto, exploring adolescence, isolation, self-loathing and sexuality, and encourages his audience of radical shy comrades to finally rise up.

The Great Gatsby at the Mayflower, Southampton, May 15-18

Lose yourself in the decadence of 1920s New York as Northern Ballet’s The Great Gatsby. Mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby has a penchant for lavish parties and beautiful women. Gatsby starts to lose control and the loneliness, obsession and tragedy is revealed.

The Jungle Book at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, April 17-18

Wicked Productions returns to the New Theatre Royal. Based on the book by Rudyard Kipling, The Jungle Book tells the story of Mowgli, a young boy who is raised in the jungle by a family of wolves.

When Shere Khan the tiger, swears to kill Mowgli, Baloo the bear and Bagheera the panther, agree to take the boy to the man village for his safety. But the jungle holds many dangers, threats and surprises for them all in this family-friendly adventure.

Features Tom Swift as Baloo and Ant Payne as Bagheera.

Book your tickets now at newtheatreroyal.com/ or call (023) 9264 9000. Ticket prices vary.

Room on the Broom at Theatre Royal Winchester, March 8-10

Join the witch and her cat on their magical mission to defeat the dragon in Tall Stories’ funny musical adaptation of Room on the Broom – the picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

The witch and her cat are flying happily when they decide to offer ride to a friendly dog, frantic frog and chirpy bird.

But the broom wasn’t made for five of them and suddenly it snaps. And out of nowhere, the dragon appears...

Book your tickets for this production which is fun for all the family and suitable for all ages. Tickets and times vary.

Go to theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/