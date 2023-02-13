News you can trust since 1877
Stunning skies. Southsea looking west to the Spinnaker Tower taken by Colin Farmery /@CocoFoto.eu Instagram

11 stunning views and beauty spots that will make you fall in love with Portsmouth

There are so many impressive buildings and stunning landmarks that make you fall in love with Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
13th Feb 2023, 3:35pm
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 3:39pm

From beautiful scenery, eye-catching architecture and historic landmarks, Portsmouth and the surrounding area are home to some amazing views.

Some of them are more popular than others, with some locations being true hidden gems. Here are 11 views that make you fall in love with Portsmouth.

Be sure to click through all the gallery pages to see the beautiful images.

1. Portsdown Hill

The views are always gorgeous from the top of Portsdown Hill.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

2. Spinnaker Tower

The Spinnaker Tower always looks stunning when light up, and the views from the top are always worth the wait.

Photo: Keith Woodland

3. The Camber Dock

The Camber Dock is one of the most iconic places in Old Portsmouth.

Photo: -

4. Stokes Bay

Stokes Bay beach really is a hidden gem to visit. Instagram: @Alison_Jacqueline_Imagery

Photo: Alison Charlton

