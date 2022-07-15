The evening sky saw the largest 'supermoon’ of 2022 make an appearance, causing a gorgeous hue of pink and orange over Hampshire.

July’s full moon is also known as the Buck Moon due to male deer shedding and regrowing their antlers around this time of year.

Due to the fluorescent sky, The News received numerous snaps of the sunset and we have selected a few of our favourites to mark the occasion.

Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see all the wonderful images.

1. Millennium Bridge, Gosport A sensational picture of the sunset from the Millennium Bridge in Gosport. Credit: Amanda Morby. Photo: Amanda Morby Photo Sales

2. Priddy's Hard, Gosport The Lampposts on the promenade at Priddy's Hard, Gosport. Credit: Alison Treacher. Photo: Alison Treacher Photo Sales

3. Alver Valley, Gosport A lovely view of the sunset in Alver Valley, Gosport. Credit: Rachel Walters. Photo: Rachel Walters Photo Sales

4. Hayling Island The glorious sunset from Hayling Island. Photo: Ryan Dean Cooper Photo Sales