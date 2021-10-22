Halloween is around the corner and there's many activities going on in Hampshire.

Halloween is right around the corner and our county has many activities on offer to get you in the spooky spirit.

Whether it’s ghost hunting, haunted houses or a scary Halloween tour, there are many events taking place to celebrate the holiday next weekend.

Here's a list of the Halloween events that will be taking place in Hampshire this year:

Halloween guided walking tour, Winchester

This scary guided walking tour will expose ghosts and other ghastly scenes within Winchester.

This tour is adults only and lasts an hour and a half which is just enough time to get your heart rate through the roof on this spooky tour.

It will begin at Winchester Visitor Centre and adult tickets are £7.

Tickets for the tour are available here.

Halloween pumpkin shooting, Beaulieu

New Forest Activities will be holding pumpkin shooting throughout October half term.

The event will take place at Hazel Copse Farm between 10am and 4.30pm.

You will be able to show off your archery skills as you shoot vampires, werewolves and zombies as well as seasonal favourite, pumpkins.

Various dates and session times will be available throughout the week, with adult tickets priced at £27 and child tickets at £15.

You can purchase tickets here.

Spooky Halloween river tour, Beaulieu

New Forest Activities will also be holding a spooky Halloween river tour on September 23.

If you are brave enough to venture down the River Beaulieu at dusk, be prepared to listen to ghoulish ghost stories.

Hot chocolate and Halloween treats will be on offer and fancy dress is encouraged.

Adult tickets cost £34 and £25 for children.

Find out more information here.

Fort Purbrook Halloween ghost hunt, Cosham

Fort Purbrook, on Portsdown Hill, are offering a Halloween ghost hunt where you can explore the tunnels in the dead of night as you see what spirits still walk the fort.

This activity is not for the faint hearted!

You can investigate with the help of the Haunted House team and if you're feeling brave, take on the lone vigil challenge where you can spend time in a haunted bedroom alone.

This event is currently sold out but you can join the waiting list here.

The Mary Rose Museum, Portsea

The Mary Rose Museum is offering many fun activities for the kids this half term if they're not particularly fond of the Halloween season.

From Monday, 25 October, there will be a new arts and crafts project every day, from sundials to build your own 3D Mary Rose.

All activities during the half term will take place between 10am and 4pm and prices will vary.

You can find out more here.

Funland Fright Night, Hayling Island

Funland Amusement Park, on Hayling Island, is promising a fun filled night of fireworks, a haunted hospital maze and the 'Screaming Hills Asylum' this Halloween.

This year, the park has added a third maze which is ideal for those with little ones.

Tickets are priced at £12 per person, which will give you access to the park, an unlimited ride wristband and entry to all the mazes on offer.

A firework display will conclude the evening and there will be many sweets and treats on offer throughout the night for children.

There will also be three prizes up for grabs for those in the best fancy dress.

Admission begins from 4.30pm on Saturday, October 23 and the night will end at 9pm.

You can get your hands on tickets here.

Halloween ghost hunt, Horndean

Merchistoun Hall in Horndean is holding a Halloween ghost hunt on October 31 this year.

The grade II listed building dates back to the 1660's and was once owned by Admiral Napier.

The Admiral himself is said to roam his bedroom and apparently there is a grey hooded figure that haunts the grounds.

On the ghost hunt, you will be joined by 'Ghost Brothers’- Dale and Paul Investigates! and their team.

Dale Field has been investigating the paranormal for 18 years as he visits many locations across the country.

Paul Stedman joined Dale seven years ago and the duo have a unique approach when it comes to investigations.

The event will start at 6pm until 10.30pm and tickets will cost £30 (deposits are £10 and £20 will need to be paid upon arrival).

Find out more information about the event here.

