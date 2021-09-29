There are many events and activities taking place in Hampshire this October half-term. Pictured: Michelle Smith and children

Hampshire schools may have only just returned following the summer break but many parents are already planning what to do during October half-term.

Trying to keep the children entertained during the week-long break can be difficult for some and can also be costly when it comes to day’s out and things to do.

Half-term is due to commence across Hampshire on Monday October 25 and will conclude on Friday October 30 this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s our list of the best activities to keep the children occupied this half-term in Hampshire.

Visit the Mary Rose Museum for arts and crafts

Children who are not fond of Halloween can get creative this half-term at the Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth.

The 'Things to Make and Do' event at the historical site will run from Monday, October 25 until Friday, October 29 and every day there will be many activities to take part in between 10am and 4pm.

These activities include a make your own Tudor warship, build your own 3D Mary Rose, make your own Tudor clay tile and many more fun workshops.

Prices for the craft events vary.

The Mary Rose Museum is situated in the Historic Dockyard which is on Main Road in the HM Naval Base.

The postcode is PO1 3PY.

You can find out more information and purchase tickets for the workshops here.

Hunt for Halloween candy with New Forest Activities

New Forest Activities are holding a Halloween candy hunt this half-term.

If your little monsters are after some Halloween related fun, this is the perfect half term activity.

Fancy dress is advised for all the spooky fun and the hunt will be held daily from October 23 to October 31 between 11am-1pm.

Tickets for adults are £34 and a child's ticket is £25.

The candy hunt will be held at Bailey's Hard, Bailey's Hard Lane, Beaulieu, Hampshire, SO42 7YF

You can book the candy hunt via the New Forest Activities website.

Take part in the Spinnaker Tower ‘spooktacular’ half-term festivities

Spinnaker Tower, which is located in Gunwharf Quays, is holding a half-term spectacular this October.

You can head to the top of the tower for a sky-high game of i-spy.

Brace yourself for a thrilling experience as you brave the sky walk or the viewing platform is great for an ordinary day out with its views of Portsmouth.

All activities are included in the standard admission price and the Halloween activities will take place between October 23 and October 31.

Adult tickets are from £13 and children's tickets are from £9.85.

You can book tickets for Spinnaker Tower here.

Hop on board the Exbury Gardens Halloween ghost train

Exbury Gardens are holding a Halloween ghost train this October half-term.

The train will depart from Exbury Central Station and there will be many ghoulish travellers that you will meet on the way before you enter the haunted tunnel.

The ghost train and characters may be a little too scary for some children so parental discretion is advised before booking tickets.

The train will run from Monday, October 25 to Sunday, October 31 and will depart at the following times:

-10:45

-11:30

-12:15

-13:30

-14:15

-15:00

-15:45

The journey approximately takes 30 minutes and prices are £5.85 for members and £6.50 for non-members.

Those of love a spooky experience can find Exbury Gardens at Exbury, Southampton SO45 1AZ.

You can book tickets for the haunted train here.

Experience some Halloween fun at Longdown Activity Farm

If you're brave enough to enter a haunted barn, the Longdown Activity Farm is the perfect place to visit during the school holiday.

On selected days, there will be real-life barn owls and creepy creatures on show and there will also be a pumpkin quest where you can spot the mischievous objects around the farm.

The Halloween festivities will be available between October 23 to October 31 and you can find Longdown Activity Farm on Deerleap Lane, Ashurst, Hampshire SO40 7EH.

Adult tickets are £10.25 and children's (3-14 years) are £9.25.

You can purchase tickets here.

Visit the animals at Marwell Zoo

Marwell Zoo is a great place to keep your little ones occupied during October half-term.

It is open from 10am until 5pm during half-term week and there are plenty of animals for your youngsters to visit including penguins, hippos, tigers, meerkats and many more.

Ticket prices for adults start from £20.63 and children between 3 and 16 years of age can gain access to the zoo from £17.09.

Those under the age of two are free.

You can find Marwell Zoo on Thompson's Lane, Colden Common, Winchester,SO21 1JH.

Get tickets for the zoo here.

Explore Fort Nelson

Fort Nelson, in Fareham, is home to the Royal Armouries national collection of historic cannons and artillery.

The fort is a great place to continue to educate your young ones during half-term as the museum houses over 700 pieces of artillery from across the world.

Admission is free too if you fancy a cheaper day out alternative and you can find the fort on Portsdown Hill Road, Fareham,PO17 6AN.

Fort Nelson is open between 10am and 5pm every day during the school holidays and you can book tickets here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.