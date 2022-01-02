There is nothing quite like a breath of fresh air to reinvigorate the mind, body and soul.

One of the few positives of the coronavirus pandemic has been the chance to explore outdoor areas close to home and appreciating those walks and landmarks on the doorstep.

Lockdown last year saw walking soar in popularity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The promenade at Southsea. (Pic: Getty Images)

Here are 7 city walks in Portsmouth.

Millennium Promenade

Stretching from Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to Southsea Castle, the two-mile walk is ideal for getting your steps in without having to go far.

The walk’s route is marked out by a chain link in the ground - historically representing the chain across the harbour entrance at times of risk - or by columns topped with the Millennium motif.

It offers a good chance to discover the city’s origins by the waterfront and the Solent.

Victoria Park

This moderate walk of around 1.8 miles should take around 40 minutes.

Start your journey at the Bridge Centre entrance on Fratton Road and continue through the park's grounds over paved paths.

The park boasts an attractive planting as well as an aviary and adjacent area with small mammals.

Pier to Pier

If you're in the mood for a slightly longer walk by the waterfront then the route from the South Parade Pier to Clarence Pier might be for you.

An easy but moderate to brisk walk, taking in Southsea Common along the length of the seafront, will take around 50 minutes.

And, after the two-mile walk, there's the chance of picking up a takeaway hot drink from a nearby cafe.

Baffins Pond

This popular setting gives walkers two choices of routes, differing in length and terrain.

The shorter walk along a smooth pavement is perfect for wheelchairs and pushchairs and is around 1.6 miles long.

The longer walk, of roughly 2.8 miles, is a more challenging route to Milton foreshore over paved and gravel paths.

Both walks could be done under an hour depending on your speed.

Old Portsmouth

Enjoy the historic buildings and atmosphere of Old Portsmouth on this shorter, lighter walk that takes in the city's heritage, starting at the Royal Garrison Church on Grand Parade.

Roughly 1.2 miles in length, the walk around the original medieval town of Portsmouth, as planned by Jean de Gisors, is situated in the south west corner of Portsea Island.

Look out for landmarks including the Portsmouth Cathedral, The John Pounds Memorial Church (Unitarian), the Square Tower and Round Tower and Point Barracks.

Seafront

Meet at the Pyramids Centre for this gentle stroll on the seafront, which should take around 60 minutes in total.

A little longer walk, at three miles, the route from the Pyramids Centre to Square Tower and back is a good option if you're in need of some sea air.

The flat and paved surfaces make it easily accessible to all, with the option of steps to a higher level at Grand Parade, if desired.

Milton Foreshore

Another scenic walk is the route across Milton Common and Foreshore, which is roughly 2.3 miles over uneven footpaths and should take about an hour to complete.