There are many great destinations in Hampshire for a staycation, including the New Forest.

With half-term around the corner, many parents are looking for the best location for a well-deserved break during the holiday.

Half-term is due to take place between Monday, October 25 to Friday, October 29 and will be the last break for the children before the Christmas holidays.

It was announced last week that the UK government were going to cut down the red travel list from 54 countries to seven as the UK continues to ease lockdown travel restrictions.

The UK's red list may have now downsized to seven countries but if you're after a break closer to home, we have put together a perfect list of destinations for you this half-term.

Here’s the best places to go for a staycation this October half term in Hampshire:

Hayling Island

Hayling Island is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Hampshire.

It is situated between Chichester and Portsmouth with only one road that leads in and out of the island, so it's a great place if you want a quiet but fun filled getaway!

There's many attractions on Hayling Island for the whole family such as Hayling Donkey Sanctuary and Funland which is great if you love fairground rides.

New Forest

The New Forest is home to beautiful scenery and is arguably one of the most peaceful areas of Hampshire.

With many different villages to choose from when it comes to a staycation, there is plenty to do in the New Forest for a well deserved break away.

The Beaulieu river is great for those that long to be by the water and Buckler's Hard has many Georgian cottages are sure to take you back in time.

Lyndhurst is also a perfect place to stay in the New Forest.

This large village is known for being a popular tourist destination and has many independent shops, art galleries and museums that will keep you occupied during half-term

Winchester

Winchester has many attractions to keep your family occupied this half-term.

It is known for medieval Winchester Cathedral and the city sits on the edge of England's South Downs National Park.

Winchester is also home to Winchester City Mill which is part of the National Trust.

Winchester City Mill is home to Benham's Bakehouse too so it's a great place to go for a bite to eat during all your half term activities.

Southsea

Southsea is the perfect getaway for those that prefer life by the seaside and the seafront is surrounded by all of Portsmouth's best landmarks.

There's plenty to do in Southsea such as the Deep Blue Aquarium and the D-Day Story Museum, as well as many independent restaurants and bars for night-time entertainment.

Southsea is also close to Old Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard and the city centre.

It is perfect for a long weekend away or the entirety of half term as there is so much to offer nearby.

Southampton

Southampton is the third city in Hampshire and has an array of fun things to do this half term.

The city is bursting with attractions such as Solent Sky Museum and the Mayflower theatre for those who love to see a theatre show.

Southampton also has a great shopping centre called West Quay which has many shops and restaurants for the potential rainy days during the holidays.

Stockbridge

Stockbridge has a beautiful rural setting and is one of the smallest towns in England.

It is located in Test Valley which is south of Andover and it is perfect for a quaint week away with your little ones.

Stockbridge has a great high street which is home to many local businesses and there's plenty of tea rooms for the perfect afternoon tea each day.

