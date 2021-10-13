The Great South Run 2021 will take place this weekend.

The 10 mile run is due to take place this weekend in Portsmouth.

The event was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

On Saturday, the 5k,Junior and Mini events will take place, with the main 10-mile run scheduled for Sunday.

There have been many changes to this year's Great South Run that runners will need to take note of in preparation for the event.

Here are the key changes:

Warm up

There will be no warm up for participants this year.

The Great South Run have assured runners that although there will not be an official warm up, there will be plenty of space for them to stretch and warm up themselves before the event.

Site layout

The site layout will be different this year.

Runners have been asked to make sure they follow directional arrows where requested.

Allocated time slots

All runners have been allocated specific time slots and an approximate start time this year.

Be sure to not miss out on your time slot otherwise you could miss the run!

The start line

The Great South Run will be releasing runners over the start line at a slower rate this year.

This is to ensure that all runners have enough space along the running route.

Sanitiser stations

This year, the Great South Run have partnered with sanitiser company Nursem.

This will give runners the opportunity to sanitise their hands at the event.

Sanitiser stations will be at the start and finish line, as well as around the event site.

Covid-19 requirements

Runners will be required to carry out an online health assessment prior to the Great South Run.

Runners will need to either:

-Complete a lateral flow test, with a negative result

-Complete a PCR test, with a negative result

Or

-You will need to be double-jabbed against Coronavirus

-You have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and since recovered

The Great South Run have politely asked those who are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms to not attend the event to protect others.

For more information about this year's Great South Run, please visit their website.

