Great South Run 2021: Changes to this year's event including warm up and Covid-19 policies
IF you are taking part in the Great South Run there are a number of key changes you need to be aware of.
The 10 mile run is due to take place this weekend in Portsmouth.
The event was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
On Saturday, the 5k,Junior and Mini events will take place, with the main 10-mile run scheduled for Sunday.
There have been many changes to this year's Great South Run that runners will need to take note of in preparation for the event.
Here are the key changes:
Warm up
There will be no warm up for participants this year.
The Great South Run have assured runners that although there will not be an official warm up, there will be plenty of space for them to stretch and warm up themselves before the event.
Site layout
The site layout will be different this year.
Runners have been asked to make sure they follow directional arrows where requested.
Allocated time slots
All runners have been allocated specific time slots and an approximate start time this year.
Be sure to not miss out on your time slot otherwise you could miss the run!
The start line
The Great South Run will be releasing runners over the start line at a slower rate this year.
This is to ensure that all runners have enough space along the running route.
Sanitiser stations
This year, the Great South Run have partnered with sanitiser company Nursem.
This will give runners the opportunity to sanitise their hands at the event.
Sanitiser stations will be at the start and finish line, as well as around the event site.
Covid-19 requirements
Runners will be required to carry out an online health assessment prior to the Great South Run.
Runners will need to either:
-Complete a lateral flow test, with a negative result
-Complete a PCR test, with a negative result
Or
-You will need to be double-jabbed against Coronavirus
-You have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and since recovered
The Great South Run have politely asked those who are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms to not attend the event to protect others.
For more information about this year's Great South Run, please visit their website.